On the 245th anniversary of the United States of America declaring itself an independent nation — 231 years after Vermont joined the republic and a year following one of the quietest Independence Day celebrations in the state’s history — July Fourth celebrations have been planned across Lamoille County.

In accordance with Gov. Phil Scott’s rescinding of all masking and social distancing guidance on June 15, this will be the first federal holiday — aside from the newly created Juneteenth holiday — to have no state pandemic-related requirements to limit celebrations.

These are the celebratory events being held in the Lamoille County area this Sunday.

Stowe

The Moscow Parade will begin in Moscow at 10 a.m. and Stowe Vibrancy 4th of July Parade and accompanying festivities will begin in Stowe at noon.

Fireworks sponsored by Stowe Parks and Recreation will be held in the evening, with parking at Mayo Farm Events Field open at

6 p.m. and fireworks beginning around 9:30. Food vendors and live music will precede the fireworks.

Morristown

The Morristown Parade will begin at the Community College of Vermont in Morrisville at 11 a.m. and end at Peoples Academy High School.

The parade will follow the theme of “Ring Your Bells for Freedom.” Accompanying floats and displays will incorporate bells to promote the theme. Registration for groups, clubs and organizations to walk in the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the community college parking lot.

In the evening, live music and fireworks will be held in Oxbow Park. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with live music featuring Pitz Quattrone followed by a fireworks display at 9.

Cambridge

A super heroes-themed Independence Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. in Jeffersonville.

Floats will assemble in the parking lot of G.W. Tatro Construction near the roundabout at 9:30 a.m. and the parade will end at the Cambridge Elementary School field, where the national anthem will be sung and a $500 prize for best float will be awarded.

Following the parade theme, grand marshals will include those who have worked on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, including Cambridge Elementary School principal Mary Anderson, nurses Greg Johnson and Sue Reed of University of Vermont Medical School and Cambridge Elementary School and restaurant worker Kayla Neumeister of 158 Main, Irving Payne of the Cambridge Community Center, Fred Stevens of Aubuchon Hardware and Zach Bakos of Cambridge Village Market.

No town fair will be held this year, but Varnum Memorial Library is holding its annual book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jeffersonville Arts Jam, featuring food trucks, artwork and demonstrations and sponsored by Visions of Vermont and Cambridge Arts Council, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the evening, Smugglers’ Notch Resort will hold a fireworks show. There will be no fireman’s barbecue this year. Live music, hosted by Goodtime Charlie, will begin at 6 p.m. and include the Vermont National Guard 40th Army Band playing a mix of classical favorites and patriotic tunes. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Elmore

A boat parade will be held on Lake Elmore. The parade will begin at 4 p.m.

Eden

The Lake Eden Boat Parade will begin at 11 a.m., starting at the boat launch and ending at Boy Scout Beach.

This year’s theme will be “Game On!” and prizes will be awarded for most entertaining boat, most decorated boat, best representation of theme and most original boat.

Festivities also include outdoor games, sports, board games, bar games and video games.

If you want to participate, contact cfortin@ewsd.org or 735-3860 to sign up.

Greensboro

In neighboring Greensboro at the southern edge of Orleans County, the town’s traditional celebration, Funky Fourth of July, will precede the actual day of the holiday.

On Friday July 2, fireworks will be hosted at the intersection of Breezy Avenue, Hardwick Street, Lake Shore Road and Center Road.

On Saturday July 3, a parade will be held that travels from Country Club Road down Breezy Avenue to its end at the town hall green.