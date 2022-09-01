Cyclists from all over the region will be once again gathering in Middlebury to join in the biggest charity cycling event in the state, the 17th Kelly Brush Ride.
The ride, devoted to the Kelly Brush Foundation’s mission to inspire and empower people with spinal cord injuries to lead active and engaged lives, returns Saturday, Sept. 10.
“This year we’ve set a high bar with a fundraising goal that will allow us to award a record number of grants,” said Kelly Brush Foundation executive director Edie Perkins.
The foundation hopes to raise $975,000, which will allow the foundation to allocate over $1 million for adaptive sports equipment, setting a record for annual grants awarded by the foundation. Last year, the event drew more than 942 in-person and virtual riders, including 47 hand cyclists, and raised more than $825,000 to provide direct support for adaptive sports equipment like skiing, basketball, cycling, and tennis.
“We’ve set a big goal because we want to be able to give more people from the spinal cord community than ever the opportunity to enjoy being active,” said Kelly Brush, whose family started the foundation following a ski racing accident that left her paralyzed in 2006.
In-person participants can ride 100-, 50-, 20- or 10-mile routes through the scenic Champlain Valley. For those who can’t make it to Vermont, the foundation offers a ride anywhere option that allows participants to join in the fundraising ride from the road or trail of their choosing.
Registration is now open at kellybrushfoundation.org/ride.
Online registration closes Sept. 7.
