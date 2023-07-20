The Stowe Jewish Film Festival returns to the Green Mountains for its eighth year, featuring a bevy of film screenings throughout the north central Vermont area, capped with a night of music and comedy at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
The festival will kick off July 23 at 7 p.m. with a showing of “Hava Nagila” at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe. The documentary explores the history and evolution of the ubiquitous Jewish wedding standard.
“It goes back in time, and it transcends fate,” Patti Rubin, a member of the festival’s board, said. “When people understand through watching the documentary, and understand the history and the mystery, and the meaning of the song, they'll have a different view of it.”
Following the documentary showing, an instructor will lead those present in learning the classic hora dance that typically accompanies the playing of “Hava Nagila.”
Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center will host two events for the festival. On Aug. 5 at 7 p.m., Nefesh Mountain, a progressive bluegrass band, will perform. A stand-up comedy set from Moody McCarthy will follow. Nefesh Mountain will also join JCOGS for its service the day prior, Aug. 4, along with Rabbi David Fainsilber.
On Aug. 9 at 7 p.m., “Cinema Sabaya” will be screened at Spruce Peak. The film follows eight women in Israel — four Muslims and four Jews — as they explore film together and reconcile their differences.
“The film presents a deft and heartfelt portrait of how art can bridge cultural divides, just as music does,” Rubin said, and hinted that a video question and answer with the Israeli director of the 2021 film, Orit Fouks Rotem, may follow its screening.
On Aug. 16, the festival continues at Warren’s Phantom Theater with a showing of “The Orchestra with the Broken Instruments.”
“Just imagine 100 musicians from all different cultures have four days of rehearsal, and, as it turns out, the instruments are broken,” Rubin said. “What's great about this film, again, talking about resilience and how music just fills gaps, they go on to present their concert with the broken instrument.”
The festival concludes in Montpelier with a youth movement on Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. with a showing of “The Story of Annette Zelman,” suitable for teens and adults, and a showing of “Where Is Anne Frank,” which is deemed suitable for children over eight years of age, at the Savoy Theater.
Whether or not the Savoy will be able to screen both films is yet to be determined as the theater took on water in its lower level during the flooding that damaged downtown Montpelier last week.
This is the first year that the film festival will be spreading around its showings to different towns in the region, but as JCOGS has members throughout the area, Rubin saw it as a fitting way to spread the cultural enrichment and bring art events to areas affected by the recent flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.