The Alchemist Brewery in Stowe has incorporated a bit of cutting-edge technology that allows the brewery to recapture the carbon dioxide created during the brewing process and use the gas to carbonate its beers.
Leave it to a place named after mysterious folks of yore hellbent on turning lead into gold to create beer from thin air.
According to Joel Hartman, the brewery’s chief operations officer, the new technology not only reduces The Alchemist’s carbon footprint, but it also eliminates the need to buy CO2 from an outside source.
“We were already making this ingredient anyway, but it was just going into the atmosphere and, if anything, doing damage,” Hartman said. “To me, it already feels like this essential equipment in the brewery in that, if there’s this technology that allows us to capture this byproduct of our process that is contributing to global warming, we’re serving our future by capturing that.”
The system, manufactured by Austin-based Earthly Labs, is called CiCi — for carbon capture —and is a scaled-down model of similar tech used by industry giants in the beverage and oil and gas industries.
CiCi — Hartman and crew have already taken to calling it affectionately by name — is in place in dozens of breweries, wineries, cideries and kombucha facilities around the country, but The Alchemist claims its CiCi is the first in Vermont.
Hartman said Earthly Labs created CiCi from the ground up specifically for small operations, as opposed to having a company take one made for a Budweiser-scale brewery and shrink it down.
“It was very easy to fit into the flow,” Hartman said.
With the pandemic disrupting the supply, being able to create your own product is key — it’s a literal homegrown ingredient.
“Our initial data suggests we are recapturing enough CO2 to carbonate and package at least 1.8 million cans of beer a year with the clear potential to recover much more,” Hartman said. “It is vital to the future of craft beer that we all take responsibility for our contributions to global warming.”
The CO2 recycling is a natural step for a brewery that was thinking green from the blueprint stage. The Alchemist pre-treats its wastewater to send as little as possible into the Stowe wastewater system, about the same amount of effluent as a few modest homes. Maybe less. According to Hartman, the brewery must purposely feed stuff into the system to keep the colony of waste-hungry bacteria satiated.
The Alchemist has also managed to find a way to keep its 50-pound grain sacks out of the waste stream. The brewery has some of the sacks, which are made of plastic strands, repurposed as tote bags that sell well once emblazoned with the company logo.
But that only takes care of a small percentage. The rest would normally go into the landfill, but the brewery hooked up with some folks in Franklin County who specialize in “multi-stream” recycling.
The last Hartman heard, after a year of collecting those bags, the collector was able to sell them to a company in Texas that uses them to make a fuel source.
“It’s so important to us that we take every action we can to reduce our environmental footprint. Recapturing and reusing the carbon dioxide is something we’ve been investigating since we built our Stowe brewery,” said Alchemist co-founder and head brewer John Kimmich.
Art and beer
The Alchemist has also been busy in the arts scene.
This weekend, the brewery sponsors Rhyme + UnReason, a combination of freestyle hip hop and stand-up comedy, at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
The show is produced by Omega Jade, who got her start in the stand-up comedy world in 2016 and was soon asked to be in an all-Black lineup called The Darker Side of Comedy.
At the show, each comedian does a set of material and is followed by an MC who interprets the comedians’ jokes in freestyle rap.
The show line-up includes comedians Meredith Gordon, Ryan Kenyon, King-Sha-Mecca-Blaze, Joel Klein, and Tarzan Jenkins. It also features MCs Sedone, Jobu, Rajnii and Mister Burns.
DJ Ron Stoppable will be spinning beats provided by Rico James.
Next on the Alchemist’s arts menu: a free screening at Stowe Cinema of “The Ballad of Ethan Alien,” Oct. 28.
According to a press release: “Produced by local filmmaker Teo Zagar, the film combines elements of science fiction, music, and Vermont history; the film is uniquely Vermont but highlights concepts which will resonate well beyond the Green Mountain State’s borders, such as inclusivity, collective action, diversity, anti-racism and the importance of artistic expression.
With appearances from Vermont notables such as Ben & Jerry, Kiah Morris, Christine Hallquist, Luis Guzman, the Alchemist’s own Jen Kimmich and Rusty The Logger Dewees, the film creates a cinematic experience that truly embodies the spirit of Hadestown, Bread and Puppet, Phish, Grace Potter, Fred Tuttle and the rich tradition of Vermont art.”
More information on Rhyme and UnReason: https://bit.ly/3E2w1iy. More information on the film: balladofethanalien.com.
