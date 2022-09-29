Indigenous Peoples Day Rocks! is back at the Stowe events field Saturday, Oct. 8, for another day of celebrating native culture and raising money in support of causes that benefit Vermont’s Abenaki people and others.
The event, which will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will be headlined by musical acts like The Dave Keller Band, Carly Harvey and famed blues musician Joe Louis Walker. The event will be emceed by Morristown writer, filmmaker, musician and one of the event’s organizers, John Fusco.
Live indigenous musical performances will include Chief Don Stevens and the Nulhegan Drummers, Theresa Bear Fox & Kontiwennenhawi, Jesse Bowman Bruchac, Morgan Lamphere and Bryan Blanchette.
The landmark autumn event helmed by Stowe Vibrancy was started in the first year of the pandemic to celebrate American indigenous culture in the wake of Vermont officially moving from the celebration of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day and to raise funds to support critical services that provide necessities for Abenaki people and others living in the Northeast Kingdom.
Though its organizer Aimee Green announced earlier this month that she would be leaving Stowe Vibrancy for a new professional role elsewhere, her commitment to Indigenous Peoples Day Rocks remains firm.
“The longterm is not just about a day that happens in October,” she said. “It’s about awareness raising, it’s about changing the landscape. It’s about educating and re-educating. It’s about land acknowledgement. It’s about opening people’s eyes as to what’s been going on in our little state for years, and how we as white people can help change that.”
“We have to celebrate what makes us different, who we are,” said Stevens, who is the chief of the Nulhegan Abenaki. “We’ve been here for thousands of years. What better way to educate the public about indigenous culture or people. It can be tribal agnostic too. It transcends tribal affiliation. It’s just educating about who we are and having a fun day, celebrating who we are, listening to good music and having good food.”
This year brings a particular emphasis to the interconnectedness of native struggles in the wake of hundreds of years of colonization. Fusco’s newest movie, “The Wind and the Reckoning,” which tells the story of native Hawaiian resistance to colonizing powers in the nineteenth century, will premiere the night before Indigenous Peoples Day Rocks! with a special 5:30 p.m. screening at the Stowe Cinema 3-Plex.
The movie, which was made under strict pandemic quarantine in Hawai’i during the height of the pandemic lockdown, features an Indigenous cast and crew, according to Fusco. It recently swept the Boston International Film Festival and won numerous awards.
Fusco, who has been involved in promoting Indigenous culture throughout his long movie career and is an adopted member of the Lakota tribe, has welcomed native tribal leaders wherever the movie has been shown. He’s also been active in promoting the careers of Indigenous writers and worked to help them make their own movies and television shows, eager to allow a new generation of native filmmakers to take the helm when it comes to telling their own stories.
“Even when Native American producers in the industry will approach me because they know that my name can help them get a project name, I’m the first to say, ‘Let’s get a native writer and let me work with them, let me mentor and produce,’ because it’s time to pass the torch with that material. People are telling their own stories now.”
