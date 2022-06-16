On any given Wednesday evening, Mary Walz and her Hyde Park neighbors can be found in pitched combat.
They are outnumbered as they crouch in the ditches but engage in their long war regardless, though as one enemy is defeated, two more seem to rise to take its place.
They fight to claw back territory along the banks of the Lamoille River and along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail where their entrenched enemy cedes little ground, and while the prospect of victory often seems impossible, there is great optimism that a brokered peace might one day be achieved.
The enemy is Reynoutria japonica, more commonly known as Japanese knotweed, an invasive plant endemic throughout North America and much of the world. Though it was first recorded in the United States in the late 19th century, the plant has a notable and growing stranglehold in New England. It’s listed on the Invasive Species Specialist Group’s list of 100 most invasive alien species along with field mice, cats and chestnut blight fungus.
On its face, knotweed is unassuming. Though the two plants aren’t related, its hollow stems resemble bamboo. Its broad leaves are red tinged while young and the plant produces cream-colored flowers that resemble those produced by garden favorite persicaria when in bloom.
But its effect on its surrounding environment is more insidious. Knotweed proliferates at a rapid rate and its capacity for vertical expansion is alarming. Knotweed’s main biological imperative is more knotweed. Its powerful but shallow roots can cause the banks of rivers to become more flood prone, and, in some cases, it can also damage the foundations of houses.
“A lot of people go crazy fighting it,” Walz said. “The minute you know about it, you’ll run into people, and they’ll tell you their war stories about knotweed.”
Drawing inspiration from the Warren Conservation commission, Walz and a core group of other town residents got together to form “Knot in Hyde Park,” a group dedicated to slowing the spread of the knotweed in various public and private areas throughout the town. Their primary purpose is to educate the public about the invasive plant to adequately contain it and promote biodiversity.
There are a variety of ways to go about tackling a knotweed problem and the group attempts many of them. Simply pulling the weed enough times can be enough to sap its root system of energy and neutralize it.
If the entire plant is pulled from the ground, it must be disposed of carefully. Walz stacks the canes and leaves on one wood pallet and the roots of the plant on another in an attempt at containment and neutralization.
The crosshatched plants piled next to their base still in clods of dirt next to areas where knotweed has been cleared can appear vaguely ritualistic, like unlit funeral pyres, but the measures are necessary. The plant can grow so propulsively from its root that a stack of them on a wood pallet can show a few inches of growth in just a week.
Walz and the group have also employed a method that involves laying recycled tarp over patches of knotweed to starve it of light and rain. These areas are marked by the group’s battle flag, the word “knot” corralled into a cancellation symbol. On a patch of town-owned land in North Hyde Park, the group has established a disposal site where they continue to experiment with ways of containing the weed.
But the most effective way of preventing the spread of knotweed is relatively simple and is written across the brochures the group hands out: “Act early. And persist.”
“If everyone knew what knotweed was, how it can take over a site, and knew how to see it and identify it, we’d stand a pretty good chance of keeping the plant from spreading,” Walz said. “You get it early, and you keep coming back until you’ve knocked it into submission. That’s the proposition we’re testing: Can we make knotweed management just another part of the fabric of town life?”
Effective knotweed management is Sisyphean, requiring constant vigilance. In an area where Walz successfully cleared away a stand of knotweed, an autumn washout swept some of the detritus into a nearby culvert, and in the spring new groups of knotweed sprung up again.
Large earth moving projects, like ditch digging or culvert building, move knotweed contaminated soil around and contribute to its spread, just one example of the systemic challenges that are impossible to address at an individual level.
Walz argued, though, that if it’s integrated into the routine of life, knotweed mitigation becomes no more like rolling a boulder up a hill than many other the many necessary repetitions in life.
“I see it more like mowing your lawn, or Green Up Day or snowplowing,” she said. “Just something you do. That’s what we’d like to see in Hyde Park, and for that matter in Vermont.”
More than spreading the gospel of knotweed management, the group has afforded an opportunity for Walz to connect with her neighbors and community in a time when social connection has become complicated. It’s the conversations had with neighbors and the bonds they’ve forged in the trenches of the never-ending war on knotweed that have made it all worthwhile.
Management approaches
Walz and the Knot in Hyde Park group have opened perhaps the most aggressive front against knotweed in Lamoille County, but the problem is pervasive throughout the area and, while some conservation committees have fought skirmishes with the plant, other groups have resigned themselves to appeasement.
The Stowe Conservation Commission has sponsored the planting of willow trees along the streambank at its Moscow fields, has an ongoing knotweed abatement project at Sunset Rock where they’ve covered patches of knotweed with tarp and recently recommended that the selectboard approve a pilot project on Mayo Farm to allow a farmer to harvest knotweed root to be used for medicinal purposes in the treatment of Lyme disease, which they hope will begin in August.
But anyone who has walked the Stowe Recreation Path has seen the numerous looming hedgerows of knotweed where it has completely overtaken other flora.
“We’ve tried various things in the past that haven’t really worked,” said Matt Frazee, parks and recreation director. “There’s no clear natural solution, up to this point, so we’ve been doing the best that we can with it to try to manage it and keep it back.”
The Cambridge Conservation Commission has worked to educate its residents on knotweed mitigation since 2013, the same year the group assisted a property owner in a large-scale culling of the weed, which they subsequently cooked and ate. Committee member Justin Marsh included a recipe for knotweed root in “Tasteful Traditions,” a cookbook of historic Vermont recipes co-edited with Tamra Higgins.
In wilder places, knotweed management is a process of picking battles. Kevin Hudnell, president of the Sterling Ridge section of the Green Mountain Club, helps manage a section of the Long Trail that runs through the county. At one point, the trail was entirely enveloped by knotweed.
The amount of buy-in from all the municipal and private entities it would require to effectively address the knotweed situation is “realistically never going to happen,” Hudnell said, and it’s all he and the club can do just to keep the trail visible and traversable.
“We’re trying to lose ground as slowly as possible,” he said.
