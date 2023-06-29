Still unsure of how and where to celebrate Independence Day? Look no further. From parades, barbecues and firework extravaganzas happening across the county, there is no shortage of events leading up to and happening on the Fourth of July. Whether you’re seeking family-friendly events or lively gatherings, there is something for everyone.

Here’s a look at Independence Day celebrations happening in the area:

Cambridge

Independence Day in Jeffersonville starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, with the town’s parade traveling up Main Street and then down Depot to Maple to Church streets before it returns to Main. This year’s theme is “Create Hope in the World.” Following the festivities, Main Street will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring live music, games and the annual library book sale.

At 6 p.m., celebrations at Smugglers’ Notch begin featuring performances from Jammin’ Sam on the Village Green until 8 p.m., followed by Iron Sights, a music performance team of the 40th Army Band who will perform a mix of classics and patriotic tunes. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

More at smuggs.com.

Elmore

The town’s annual boat parade, hosted by the Lake Elmore Association, starts at 4 p.m. July 4 on Lake Elmore. Attendees are encouraged to decorate their boats, kayaks, paddleboards and any other water crafts. The parade will be visible from the town hall lawn and lakeshore.

More at elmorevt.org.

Eden

Monday, July 3, at 11 a.m. marks the Lake Eden annual boat parade, starting at the boat launch and ending at Boy Scout Beach.

This year’s theme is “The Groovy 1970s,” so attendees are encouraged to don their best pair of bell bottoms and the grooviest patterned swimsuit. Prizes will be awarded for the most entertaining, decorated, best representation of the theme and most original boat. Prizes are from Hometown Hardware and Supply, Cajuns Snack Bar, Lakeview Camping, Sweet Bee’s Flower Farm and Eden General Store.

Register on the Friends of Lake Eden Facebook page, or text/call 802-735-3860 to participate.

All boats are welcome regardless of whether they participate in the theme.

Greensboro

Going against the grain, Greensboro’s Funky Fourth Parade (traditionally never celebrated July 4) is happening Saturday, July 1. The parade will feature the National Guard Band, Bread and Puppet Theatre, family and organizational floats, farm equipment and trucks, tractors and vehicles of all types, with the king and queen of the parade riding in Clive Gray’s Pierce Arrow.

A picnic at the town hall will follow, accompanied by an auction of locally baked pies to raise money for AWARE Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, the food pantry and the Greensboro Nursing Home.

At 5:30 p.m., the Mallett Brothers Band will provide live music at the Highland Arts Center where picnic dinners will be available to purchase. Weather permitting the concert will be held outdoors, but in case of rain will move indoors.

Morristown

The theme for this year’s Morristown annual parade, starting at 11 a.m. on July 4 at the corner of Harrel Street and Munson Avenue, is “Proud & True, Red, White and Blue.”

To participate in the parade, individuals can register at morristownvt.myrec.com and should be on location at 9 a.m. to get into the lineup. Food is available during and after the parade at the Veterans of Foreign Wars chicken barbecue, the United Community Church and Morrisville Fire Department. The Morrisville Centennial Library will have its annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Evening events start at 6:30 p.m. at Oxbow Riverfront Park and feature live music from the John Lackard Blues Band. Fireworks will begin shortly after 9 p.m. at the park.

More at morristownvt.org.

Stowe

Stowe’s celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. as the 40-something-year-old Moscow Parade returns for its annual stroll up and down Moscow’s Main Street in the hamlet of Moscow. While the parade may be short, its rich history and tradition will likely draw a sizable crowd.

After the parade, the world’s shortest marathon in honor of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Ryan Casey starts at 11 a.m., beginning at the entrance to Stowe Recreation Path.

Following the 1.7-mile race, the second parade of the day, headed by the grand marshal, will lead a colorful array of floats down Main Street from noon to 1 p.m. Live music, food and additional entertainment takes place on the village green from 11 to 2 p.m.

The countdown to fireworks begins at 6 p.m. at Mayo Farm events field, located off Weeks Hill Road. All events take place July 4.

More at stowevibrancy.org.

Spruce Peak at Stowe

Spruce Peak’s annual celebration begins Monday, July 3, at noon with live entertainment from Dale & Darcy String Band, Marko the Master Magician and Red Trouser Boys and runs until 10:30 p.m., with its firework show happening at 9:45 p.m.

More at sprucepeak.com.