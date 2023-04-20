Grab your trash bags and the nearest discarded beer can: Green Up Day returns to Stowe on Saturday, May 6, to rid the roadsides of its winter detritus.
Volunteers interested in participating in the event sponsored by the Stowe Conservation Commission and coordinated by town zoning administrator Sarah McShane are asked to meet at The Alchemist brewery on Cottage Club Road at 8 a.m. that Saturday morning to grab a trash bag, the oh-so-necessary snacks and claim a route.
Volunteers are requested to bring their families, friends, kids, gloves and enthusiasm.
Trash bags must be turned in no later than 1 p.m. that afternoon.
This will be the 53rd annual Green Up Day, born from the request of Burlington Free-Press reporter Robert Babcock and enacted by Gov. Dean Davis in 1970, according to the nonprofit Green Up Vermont.
The first Green Up Day saw a reported 70,000 volunteers cleaning up nearly all the state’s roadsides. Most of the trash was beer and soda bottles and the first bottle bill was passed in response.
After over 50 years of the Green Mountain State’s particularly green holiday of civic caretaking, the event remains an important milestone of spring as the state slouches toward summer and ensures its village streets and scenic byways stay trash free for the returning onslaught of visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.