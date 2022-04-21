Mark Freeman and Brandon St. Cyr’s filmmaking partnership has humble origins: on the sidelines of a swimming pool.
“We were two dads sitting up against the wall and watching our daughters take swim lessons and just sort of started talking about what we did,” Freeman said. “I have a background in writing and Brandon has a background in filmmaking and our kids became friends and we became friends.”
Freeman and St. Cyr, residents of Hyde Park and Jeffersonville respectively, came together to make their first short film — an adaption of a short story penned by Freeman — out of mutual boredom, both searching for a creative community.
Excited and filled with confidence following their first endeavor, the pair set out to make something even more ambitious: an adaptation of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” and retell the classic Arthurian folktale for younger, modern audiences.
The project, titled simply “The Green Knight,” had its first scene filmed a little over a decade ago, with the film set in motion a couple of years prior. Now, after countless dedicated hours, on-location shooting across northern Vermont and a shoestring, crowdfunded $7,500 budget, the pair are preparing to screen their film at the Vermont International Film Festival in Burlington Saturday, April 23.
The movie, which brings an element of fantasy to the medieval chivalric tale, made use of locations generously made available to Freeman and St. Cyr by private landowners like Boyden Farms in Cambridge and in public places like Groton State Park in the Northeast Kingdom. The filmmakers were able to shoot at the historic barn at Shelburne Farms, where they were allowed free reign of the property after explaining their project to the nonprofit’s managers.
Freeman and St. Cyr were deeply committed to a do-it-yourself ethic, even creating many of the costumes and building a medieval hut on Freeman’s Hyde Park property.
“We were obviously limited by budget and scope, being an independent film, but we still wanted to be as aggressive as we could with this retelling, and really try to try to maximize what we had and make it feel authentic,” St. Cyr said.
The two shared directorial duties. St. Cyr took on the more technical aspects of cinematography and production — the whole film was shot on an RED digital camera — while Freeman took on script duties and worked with the actors to craft their performance.
Callum Adams, a Stowe High School graduate, plays the movie’s lead, Gawain, and went on to study at Drama Centre London while the film was in production. He’s now in the early stages of a screen career. The supporting roles of Bronwyn and King Arthur were played by Aleah Black and Keefe Healy, respectively, while volunteer extras and crew helped round out the production. Freeman makes an appearance onscreen as the titular Green Knight.
Even the movie’s soundtrack is a Green Mountain original. A bagpipe score was written and recorded for the film by Iain MacHarg, a founder of the Catamount Pipe Band. A Greensboro-based blacksmith provided the iconic ax wielded by Gawain.
As the finish line for the movie neared, the unforeseen occurred. The studio A24, known best for producing artful and experimental dramas, announced its own Green Knight movie starring Dev Patel, which was released last year.
At first, Freeman and St. Cyr were alarmed and worried that the nationally distributed, feature-length “The Green Knight” would eclipse their local labor of love with a nearly 40-minute runtime, but then something exciting happened.
“We actually got a bump, people started looking at us thinking we were them,” St. Cyr said. “We had this kind of flurry of social media activity, which was awesome. Our ‘Green Knight’ Facebook page, which we had set up in 2011 or 2012, started getting more activity, and we got more likes and viewers all over the world.”
Just as this groundswell of attention was hitting this peak, the Vermont filmmakers’ Green Knight Facebook page was suspended, either flagged by the social media company’s own moderators or reported by an outside complainant, a dispiriting setback.
They remade their Facebook page and the buzz that was achieved cannot be wholly undone. Now Freeman and St. Cyr are focused on submitting their short film to various festivals and getting the word out the best they can.
•••
The Green Knight will be shown as part of the Vermont International Film Festival on Saturday, April 23 at noon at Burlington Beer Company with no entry free. It will also be viewable virtually April 25 through May 1.
More details are available at vtiff.org.
