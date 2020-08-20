On Wednesday, August 26, Woman’s Equality Day and the centennial of 19th Amendment, members of the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance will join local citizens throughout the state to commemorate guaranteeing women the vote.
In the final push for suffrage, women picketed in front of the White House six days a week, holding banners and using silence as protest. These Silent Sentinels, numbering approximately 2,000 over two-and-a-half-years, faced derision, arrest, jail and torture.
The Alliance invites Vermonters to gather in public spaces in their towns any hour between 11 a.m. to 3 pm — in front of the post office, town hall library — urging passersby to reflect on the importance of the vote for all citizens. Participants are urged to display non-partisan handmade signs, wear a 1920s hat or a Votes for Women sash, and engage in dialogue about the importance of voting.
Suffragists, a century ago, wore white, purple and yellow, and a yellow rose.
In Montpelier, gatherings will take place at the post office and library.
Learn more at vtsuffrage2020.org.
