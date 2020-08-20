A member of Women’s Suffrage Association of Vermont

A member of Women’s Suffrage Association of Vermont at the 1912 Vermont State Fair in White River Junction.

 Courtesy photo

On Wednesday, August 26, Woman’s Equality Day and the centennial of 19th Amendment, members of the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance will join local citizens throughout the state to commemorate guaranteeing women the vote.

In the final push for suffrage, women picketed in front of the White House six days a week, holding banners and using silence as protest. These Silent Sentinels, numbering approximately 2,000 over two-and-a-half-years, faced derision, arrest, jail and torture.

The Alliance invites Vermonters to gather in  public spaces in their towns any hour between 11 a.m. to 3 pm — in front of the post office, town hall library — urging passersby to reflect on the importance of the vote for all citizens. Participants are urged to display non-partisan handmade signs, wear a 1920s hat or a Votes for Women sash, and engage in dialogue about the importance of voting.

Suffragists, a century ago, wore white, purple and yellow, and a yellow rose.

In Montpelier, gatherings will take place at the post office and library.

Learn more at vtsuffrage2020.org.

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.