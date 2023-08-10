Featuring the hottest young band in the scene, Dogs in a Pile returns to the Oxbow Music Festival on Saturday, Aug. 19, 3-11 p.m., along with the Seth Yacovone Band, Hayley Jane duo and Woody & Sunshine.
Devasting floods demolished the Oxbow Park in Morrisville, but the show will go on at Sandiwood Farm in Wolcott. A working organic family farm, Sandiwood sits on top of picturesque Town Hill in Wolcott, the gateway to Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, with Mt. Mansfield as a backdrop.
Tickets are $30 to $40, with kids 12 and under free. Elmore Mountain Therapeutics is the presenting sponsor and will be on hand with the specialty CBD products. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, heady vendors and a full bar from Moog’s Place.
“Since the last time that Dogs in a Pile slayed the Oxbow stage, they have become kind of a big deal, performing a supporting tour of Twiddle and headlining their own shows from Tucson to Jamcruise,” said Nick Denoia, who puts the festival on.
Yacovone has performed at every Oxbow Fest in various groups. This year he’s bringing it with the Seth Yacovone Band. Also returning for a second Oxbow appearance is Hayley Jane, and she will be joined on stage this year by Burlington-based keyboard player Josh Dobbs.
Making their Vermont debut is Woody and Sunshine, the jam band duo from the South.
Tickets and information at oxbowmusicfestival.com.
