Two new exhibits host openings on Saturday, Aug. 20, 4-6 p.m. at The Current, Stowe’s contemporary art center, 90 Pond St.
Inside the gallery, “When the well is dry” explores the intersection of environment, climate change, culture and communities through the work of visual artists and storytellers. Participating artists include Richard Mosse, Julia Pontes, Etinosa Yvonne, M’hammed Kilito, Acacia Johnson, Solmaz Daryani, Chih Chiu, Gabriella Báez, Alex Velez, Teresita Fernández, Alison Dinner and Alison Janae Hamilton.
Works on display in “Exposed 2022” focus on identity, contemplation and the importance of rest or dreams for the healing of the subconscious.
Participating artists are Scott Boyd, Brian Collier, Murray Dewart, Leslie Fry, Rob Hitzig, Lydia Kern, Harlan Mack and Judith Wrend.
Visit thecurrentnow.org or call 802-253-8358 for information.
