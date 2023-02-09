In the process of creating her art, the Colombia-born, New York-based Esperanza Cortés transforms banal objects by making them ornate, magnifying the legacy of colonization and the way that it underpins the structures of everyday life.
In her new exhibit at The Current in Stowe — titled “Tierra Dentro;” literally, “land inside” — Cortés explodes the meaning hidden within the quotidian by illuminating it, making it impossible not to notice, and in doing so subverts typical assumptions around the nature of violence.
Cortés’s work explores the subjugation of the Americas through the 16th and 17th centuries and the systems of exploitation that have remained in place ever since.
Resources extracted from the land and people of former and present colonies were the basis for the wealth of so-called western empires and that infrastructure of extraction helps maintain it today.
It’s as unremarkable but as essential to daily life in places like the United States or Vermont as, say, a chair.
According to Cortés, her altered chairs are stand-ins for people, in a way. Some, like the white iron chair of “A Charmed Life,” with its long array of alabaster beads fanned out behind it, are spiritual objects, expressions of the flamboyant nature of desire.
Another chair, “La Cordobésa,” is embroidered with the strutting colors and glass beads of the matador’s “suit of lights,” an homage to her matrilineal family of female bullfighters and named for her cousin, who was one of the first woman bullfighters in Latin America, a nod to the deep emotional resonance within the transformation of colonial traditions received from Spanish conquerors that Colombians have made entirely their own.
A centerpiece of the exhibit, which Cortés considers a sort of retrospective of the work she’s done since 2007, following a bus accident that pushed her into a more full-throated post-colonial critique in her work, is the “The Couple.”
As if in conversation with “A Charmed Life,” the beads and pearls do not trail behind a single chair but instead bind two white chairs together in a twisted heap. On each brocade seat cushion lies a pile of metal wedding bands, a gratuitous and painful warping of the foremost emblem of romantic commitment. Yes, there’s a wink to the vulgar associations that go along with pearl necklaces, but it’s also a striking manifestation of the pain and contradiction inherent in love.
“In this part of the world, love is a different thing, and with it comes a lot of joy, but also comes a lot of pain,” Cortés said. “Because you’re not coming from the exact same background, right? Culture and the ideas of family are different, so there’s going to be conflict because of that. But then, the pearls are what holds it together, which is a representation of actual physical love.”
Other objects are more explicit in the critique of the brutalizing American empire.
“Cradle,” a florid, empty bassinet, is a pointed addressing of the Trump-era policy of child-parent separation at the country’s southern border, a vivid response to what the writer Ayesha Sadiqqi calls the border that “implies the violence required to maintain it” and the resulting world that’s “organized around categorizing people on either side.”
Everywhere a visitor to the exhibit turns, there’s the hypnotic light cast from languorous reams of beads, bejeweled skulls, the dark shapes of severed hands hung over the white walls. All of it a wordless gesture toward the unnamable, dissonant contradictions embedded within the fabric of the world.
“There’s been a huge colonial impact all over the world — the English, the French, the Dutch, the Spaniards, the Italians — but for me, it’s more the impact in the Americas and the aftermath of colonization, because we are marked by our history. The victor writes the history and then we have this altered view of the world, which may not necessarily always be true,” Cortés said.
“Tierra Dentro” will be on display at The Current through April 8. Cortés is set to return for an artist event at a yet-to-be-determined date in March.
More at thecurrentnow.org.
