In 2021, Cymone Bedford bought a piece of land in East Johnson and built an Earthship-style house on the hill.
The entire front facade is made of greenhouse glass while tires bound in concrete make up the back wall. The home was purposefully built with these materials so that warming sunlight magnified by the glass, particularly in Vermont’s predominant winter season, can also be stored in the wall of black rubber, which functions as a kind of thermal mass that retains and radiates heat into the evening.
The result is a house that requires minimal energy for heating and cooling. Supplemented with a wood-fuel stove, Bedford’s home requires just two 4-kilowatt batteries powered by a solar array built into her south-facing lawn. The house draws water from a spring and cisterns that gather and filter rainwater.
“In the wintertime, the sun comes in at times and you get to keep everything, even that passive heat, so you're always like in tandem with nature, it's a unique experience,” Bedford said. She noted that to live in the house required a certain responsiveness to nature, to rain and humidity and heat, an experience that was not unlike navigating the cycle of seasons and shifts in climate in a kind of ship.
The current interior of the home is only partially finished, waiting for its next owner to put their own finishing touches on the space with the potential to be someone’s zero-waste home or unique short-term rental. The two-bedroom home is currently on the market for $225,000.
Bedford — a planning and development review director for the town of Milton and a raw vegan who only consumes uncooked fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds, which means she also doesn’t own a stove or oven — came to Vermont in 2020 via Atlanta, though she grew up in the Bronx neighborhood of New York.
“I knew for a really long time that I wanted to live in Vermont, for climate change reasons,” she said. “I just knew that the state would be a good place long term for building a forever home.”
She also knew that she wanted to build a house in the Earthship tradition. Started in the 1970s by architect Micheal Reynolds, this style of home building emphasizes the use of indigenous and recycled materials, energy grid independence and unspecialized construction. Reynolds characterized the homes built in this style as “passive solar earth shelters” and dubbed it Earthship after the self-contained, self-sustaining nature of the designs.
A clawfoot tub with an overhead shower made of handwrought Moroccan brass is the lone fixtural flourish in the home, but hints at what shape the interior could take if guided by a particular vision.
Though she’s still an Earthship evangelist, Bedford is looking for more of a middle ground between the traditional home and the earth shelter, and noted that her Ober Hill home could easily be connected to the grid for the purposes of installing an electric heat pump or some other amenity.
“My goal was always to just inspire people with interesting creative ways of living and building,” she said. “I'm happy that I'm selling it because I kind of just want to pass it off to someone who is going to make it perfect.”
