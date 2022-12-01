A dragon has found its new home on Hutchins Street in downtown Morrisville at Village Center Apartments, an affordable housing development by Lamoille Housing Partnership.
The eye-catching creature is not a rogue dragon from the “Game of Thrones” book series, but rather the creation of Vermont artist Martin McGowan. McGowan is known for creating sculptures of animals and mythical creatures in motion using forged and welded steel, recycled scrap metal, abandoned tools and rusty farm equipment.
“The rusted scraps of tools and machines are intentionally crafted to capture a rugged, robust and lively energy,” said McGowan.
Perched on Village Center’s portico, the mythical metal beast appears poised to soar skyward.
“Similar to making housing attainable,” Lamoille Housing Project executive director Jim Lovinsky said, “art helps transform the world we live in for the better.”
Village Center Apartments is currently under construction and set to open next summer.
