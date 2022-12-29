On Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Stowe Free Library, Lamoille County author Ann Dávila Cardinal will celebrate the release of her new young adult novel “Breakup from Hell.”
Coming out that day from HarperCollins, the supernatural romantic comedy is set in Stowe and takes place within a block or two of the library. It’s the author’s first novel based in Vermont and she’s excited to be highlighting the state where she’s lived for almost 30 years.
“It was so fun to finally feature Stowe,” Dávila Cardinal said. “I think local readers will recognize several iconic locations from the past and present.”
Adam Cesare, Bram Stoker award-winning author of “Clown in a Cornfield,” said Cardinal’s book is “‘Buffy’ with a demonic twist, ‘a refreshing, fun, funny and (emotionally) warm romp filled with monsters, boyfriends, and monstrous boyfriends.”
