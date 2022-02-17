Cows for a Cause is stampeding into Stowe to help conserve one of Stowe’s most iconic farms.
Renée Mitchell, The Current’s program manager of education and advancement, hopes Cows for a Cause will raise awareness of Stowe Land Trust’s conservation efforts to protect the Ricketson Farm and to shed light on the importance of farms and farming culture in Vermont.
With a few scraps of fabric, some spare buttons and an artist’s vision, the whimsical looking cows are available for donations of at least $25 to support the conservation project.
“It started with trying to find a way to connect the ideas of recycling, conservation and social responsibility for a curriculum that I was developing for one of this winter’s youth education classes, “Upcycled Creations,” Mitchell said. “It just hit me. Let’s teach kids to make these adorable cows from donated and recycled materials to benefit the conservation efforts of a former dairy farm in our own town. It was a natural go-together.”
The Current is organizing a February vacation week family drop-in workshop on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 22-23, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at The Current, 90 Pond St., Stowe, for community members to create more cows for the cause.
A suggested donation of $25 will go directly to the Stowe Land Trust to support its efforts.
Cows for a Cause also makes a direct connection to the contemporary art center’s current exhibit, “Catherine Opie,” a large format photography exhibition on endangered environments on display through April 9.
To purchase a cow or to sign up for a spot at the workshop, contact Mitchell at (802) 253-8358 or renee@thecurrentnow.org.
More at thecurrentnow.org.
