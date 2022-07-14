Living up to its name as both a home for contemporary art and a force that refuses to remain stagnant, The Current will host a new series of art talks in July and August.
Titled “Currently Speaking,” the gallery hopes to encourage “casual discourse with the speakers and meaningful interactions with the art they showcase.”
The first hour-long talk will be with London-based contemporary photography curator Carrie Scott who will discuss the late American photographer Harold Feinstein and his iconic mid-century scenes of New York, specifically Coney Island, and his later colorful work, on Tuesday, July 19, at 5 p.m.
This series is part of an effort to expand The Current’s program beyond its gallery exhibitions, which shift every few months and involve their own set of events and talks. It is the brainchild of board members Edee Simon-Israel and Lisa McAllister.
A second talk, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, will feature local sculptor Chris Curtis who will speak about the recent journey of his sculpture, “That Place in the Stars,” from Vermont to Oklahoma.
Simon-Israel said she hopes this series of talks will help raise awareness around The Current for locals, as well as second homeowners and tourists, so it’s fitting that the curator and sculptor kicking off the series were brought in due to their Stowe connections.
Scott’s parents live in town and Simon-Israel happened to know she would be visiting for the month of July, a bit of kismet that would allow her to step in and give a public talk on Feinstein, a photographer who captured 20th century New York and beyond through his street art and portraiture.
Scott curated an exhibit of Feinstein’s work in London in 2020.
Curtis, of course, lives and works in the Stowe area. Though he has documented the showing of his large two-piece sculpture across the country digitally, Simon-Israel thought a talk would be a good opportunity for part-time residents who weren’t able to see the sculpture in the winter to get in on the excitement and hear first-hand about the process and the journey.
Based on the reception and success of the first two discussions, Simon-Israel hopes “Currently Speaking” will become a periodic fixture of the art center’s programming.
“We’re excited to create more opportunities to get the local community and the visitor community to come into The Current and engage with the space and with what’s on our walls at any given time and just to create a place for more dialogue and more engagement about contemporary art,” she said.
The talks are free with a suggested donation of $10 per person. No reservations are required, and refreshments will be served.
More at thecurrentnow.org.
