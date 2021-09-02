The British Invasion returns to Stowe Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12, for a weekend celebration of all things British. The event attracts 550-650 British cars from Canada and the eastern United States.
Stowe welcomes the car enthusiasts with a big Main Street party on Friday with a live band from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Saturday is the Concours d’Elegance judged competition, the British classic — the people’s choice — a car corral, vendors, ladies hat competition, food and British Invasion music. Saturday also features the British attire competition, which is open to car show participants and the general public, where roving judges seek out the most original and most interesting British dressed attendees with awards issued in several categories. So, come dressed in British attire and perhaps earn an award from incognito judges.
Ernie Boch Jr., who owns a successful auto dealership business in Massachusetts, is shipping five to six of his cars from his personal collection this year, including a Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Astons. He is arriving by private helicopter.
Another registrant is arriving in his private jet and shipping in a 1935 Derby Bentley Drophead by HJ Mulliner and a Singer.
There will also be a large selection of Triumph, MGs, Jaguars, and Land Rovers, including a prototype of a 1947 Land Rover Center Steer.
Sunday starts with a 70-minute morning run over Smugglers Notch and other back roads.
On the Mayo Farm show field, there will be a driving review of Saturday’s winners, a competition of colors — cars parked by color — a tailgate picnic competition and more.
Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday by general admission.
Visit britishinvasion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.