Stowe High came up just short of adding another state title to its trophy case.
The cooperative boys hockey team from Peoples Academy-Stowe, ranked fourth in big-school Division 1, upset No. 1 Essex in the semifinals but lost to No. 2 BFA St. Albans in the championship game.
That title game March 11 was the final high school game of the winter season. Everything else was canceled by the coronavirus.
Other Stowe High highlights:
• Rai Bleda-Vilalta finished second in the state in giant slalom, and was third in slalom. Shea Lyden had the best finish among Stowe girls, 12th in giant slalom. The Stowe boys were third as a team and the girls were seventh.
• The PA-Stowe girls hockey team rallied from a tough 0-8 start to finish 6-14, No. 7 in Division 2, The team won its playoff opener over Hartford, then lost to No. 2 North Country-Lyndon in the quarterfinals.
• The Stowe boys basketball team had its best season in more than a decade; its 11-9 record earned it the No. 8 seed and a home playoff game, in which it beat No. 9 Windsor. Stowe lost to No. 1 Hazen in the quarterfinals.
• The Stowe High girls basketball team also improved on last year’s record, finishing 7-12, earning the No. 12 seed in the Division 3 playoffs. It lost to No. 5 Oxbow in the opening round of the playoffs.
• In Nordic skiing, the Stowe boys and girls teams each finished eighth in Division 2. John Lackey finished 14th in the classic race and 18th in freestyle. Annie Frame was 31st in classic and Andrea Jackman was 34th in freestyle.