Stowe Winter Carnival is back with an ice carving festival and snow volleyball.
The festivities happen this week, Thursday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 23, in Stowe.
Here’s the lineup:
• Thursday, Jan. 20 — Opening night, 5-7 p.m.
Alchemist Brewery public amateur ice class and competition. Hand tools and professional instruction provided. This is an outdoor event, do dress appropriately.
Teams up to four but individuals welcome. $100 per space. Register at 802-777-5510.
• Friday, Jan. 21 — Ice Carving Demo Day & Ice Carving Stroll, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Professional ice carvers carve their masterpieces in front of local business and hotel sponsors on Main Street, Mountain Road and surrounding Stowe area. Marvel at the ice carvings while enjoying food and drink specials at local restaurants and boutique shopping. More information at 802-777-5510.
• Friday, Jan. 21 — 21st Ice Carvers Welcoming Party, 7 p.m.
Meet and greet professional ice carvers, after ice carving demo day, Stowe Cider.
• Friday, Jan. 21 — Live music and dance parties, 9 p.m.
Matterhorn and Stowe Cider.
• Saturday, Jan. 22 — 21st Ice Carving Competition, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Don’t miss these professional ice carving champions at the Alchemist Brewery from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The pro elimination speed carving competition starts at 3 p.m. And amateurs compete from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The public votes for the winners.
• Saturday, Jan. 22 — Ice carving awards party, 8 p.m.
Congratulate and party with pro ice carvers from around the world at Rimrocks.
• Saturday, Jan. 22 — Evening of Star Gazing & The Winter Six, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Hosted by Lamoille County Star Gazers from Grout Observatory at Trapp Family Lodge, 802-253-8511. Alternate date is Sunday Jan. 23, 6-9 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 22 — Ice carvers meltdown parties, 9 p.m.
Stowe Cider and Matterhorn.
• Sunday, Jan. 23 — Snowvolleyball Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Bring your own six-person team, as snow sets the stage to dig, set and spike! Registration at Stowe Cider, 802-253-2065.
Businesses and others interested in a demonstration day ice carving should contact Huntly Armbruster at 802-777-5510 or huntly@pwshift.com. The carvers will create “ice masterpieces” in front of your office or business.
