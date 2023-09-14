Temperament is something we are born with. Our temperament guides our preferences. How we understand temperament and its effects on preferences makes a difference when managing challenging behaviors from our children.
In this Lamoille Family Center workshop, parents will learn about temperament and how they can validate children’s preferences while setting appropriate limits. The facilitator for this workshop is Daniela Caserta, a licensed marriage and family therapist. She currently operates a private practice in Barre offering mental health services to children, families, couples and individuals. She is a proud mom of two adult daughters and one loveable dog.
The free workshop will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, via Zoom, from 6-7:30 p.m.
Register at lamoillefamilycenter.org.
