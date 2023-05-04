Join Joy Kitchell of Parent Child Abuse Vermont for a free Lamoille Family Center workshop on Wednesday, May 17, from 6-8 p.m. via Zoom.
Participants will learn about the higher prevalence of child sexual abuse among children with disabilities; learn the specific challenges that these children experience that may raise risk; strategize family norms as well as organizational policies and practices that will better protect this vulnerable group of children.
Come learn how to keep children with disabilities safe at home, at school, in youth serving organizations, in residential settings and in the neighborhood. This program is useful for parents, teachers, special education teachers, paraprofessionals, early childhood educators and after-school professionals. Register at bit.ly/40NsRtT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.