Join Women Owning Woodlands on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Belvidere for a forest management plan review learning circle.
Emily Potter, Lamoille County forester, and Nancy Patch, Franklin-Grand Isle County forester from the Women Owning Woodlands steering committee will facilitate a conversation and story sharing about forest management planning and implementation. Topics covered include plan review and interpretation, how to engage with forestry professionals to meet goals, and what long term planning looks like on your property.
Register at bit.ly/3KKveHH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.