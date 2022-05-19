Celebrity storytellers will come to locations throughout Vermont in celebration of children and families during the May.
Locally, WLVB’s Roland Lajoie will read “Bunny’s Book Club” at the Hyde Park Lanpher Memorial Library, Monday, May 23, 6:30 p.m. Joining Lajoie will be his wife, artist Debbie Lajoie, who will treat the children to an interactive art project.
Additional events are scheduled throughout the month at venues around the state with readings by Darren Perron, Bianca Stone, Ariel Zevon, Jamie Lee Thurston, Sarah Spencer, Reeve Lindbergh, Ron Powers, Fred Kuhr, Frank Rafferty, David Zuckerman, Beverly Little Thunder and Jennifer Chase.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3vUNUx1.
All celebrity storyteller events are family-friendly and free. Participants may, however, chose to donate to help purchase books for children through the First Book program. Over its 29-year history, the program has distributed more than 225 million books and educational resources, with a retail value of more than $2 billion.
