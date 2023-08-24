WLVB morning host Roland Lajoie is signing off.
Help Lajoie celebrate 30 years on the air at a community get together Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1-3 p.m. at the station on Route 15 near the roundabout in Morrisville.
Station staff will greet listeners and give tours of the station. The Radio Rangers will perform, and cake and ice cream will be served. Attendees can enter a raffle to win a Mckenize box of meat.
Lajoie has worked in Vermont radio for 46 years and has been at WLVB since it first went on the air.
In 2019 he was inducted into the Vermont Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
