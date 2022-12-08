The League of Women Voters of Vermont, in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library presents the second talk in its lecture series, “The Impact of Climate Change on Vermont,” Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.
In the series, the league examines climate change’s effect on the personal, economic and ecological level, and closes with action that has been taken and what else can be done.
The program features a panel discussion on climate change and agriculture and ecology. The panel, moderated by Tom McKone, will focus on the effects of climate change on Vermont landscapes.
The program will be hosted via Zoom and is open to the public. Attendance is free with registration at bit.ly/3UoQxSf.
