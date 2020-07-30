Green Mountain Support Services is holding its annual market to support its Adult Family Care Program.
The Green Mountain Outdoor Bazaar will be held virtually Aug. 21-26, 5-8 p.m., on Facebook, offering art, crafts, farm products and other vendors.
Shoppers are encouraged to RSVP. For more info or to sign up visit: gmssi.org/bazaar-2020.
