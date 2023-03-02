Vermont Studio Center will host a Virtual Artist Talk with Thomas Greyeyes as a part of ongoing Virtual VSC programming. This virtual artist talk will take place on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is free and open to the public. Register in advance to receive a private Zoom link. Contact Vermont Studio Center for more information.
Tomahawk (Thomas Greyeyes) is an interdisciplinary artist from the Navajo Nation who uses site-specific installations, print and video to convey intertribal autonomist messages to the dominant society. The work challenges Western ideas of what it means to be a human being and the stereotypical ideas of Native peoples in America.
