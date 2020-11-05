What will backcountry travel look like this winter? How will the skiing economy deal with the uncertainty COVID presents? Will trailheads be packed?
Backcountry Magazine’s Adam Howard joins ski industry legends to discuss what COVID means to the backcountry community and resorts grappling with a booming uphill scene at American resorts this winter, Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m. Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum, via Zoom, as part of the museums Red Bench Speakers’ Series.
Howard will be joined by film stars Mike Hattrup and Chris Davenport, backcountry pioneer Andrew McLean, and freelance writer and editor Megan Michelson. A Q&A session will follow.
Ski guide to product developer, Hattrup is both everyman and everything but. He built the K2 telemark and backcountry brands and is now the U.S. alpine products manager at Fischer skis.
Michelson, a Middlebury grad, is a freelance journalist based in Tahoe City, Calif. She’s an editor-at-large for Backcountry Magazine, a correspondent for Outside Magazine, and a senior correspondent for Powder Magazine.
U.S. and Colorado Snowsports Hall of Famer and two-time World Champion freeskier Chris Davenport is one of the top big mountain skiers in the world today, while McLean has skied all seven continents. Moderator Adam Howard grew up in Cambridge, skiing at Smugglers’ Notch Resort and backcountry skiing with his parents in the shadow of Mount Mansfield.
The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation is encouraged. More at vtssm.org.
