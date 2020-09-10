To celebrate the 100th year of the passage of the right to vote for women the Vermont Republican Party and the VT Women’s Coalition will sponsor an event at the Statehouse on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m., commemorating the historic passage of the 19th Amendment.
The amendment was ratified by both houses of Congress with majority support from Republican lawmakers in June 1919. Women fought for the right to vote for decades, starting in 1848. In 1878, Republican Sen. Aaron A. Sargent, a friend of Susan B. Anthony, introduced what would later become the 19th Amendment.
The Vermont Republican Party and the VT Women’s Coalition will celebrate its contributions toward women’s suffrage by celebrating its women candidates for office, including two candidates for statewide election, five Senate candidates and 28 House candidates.
