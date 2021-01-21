Join former Marlboro College professor Meg Mott for “Why Does the Electoral College Matter?” on Zoom, a Vermont Humanities Council presentation, Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.
Register: vermonthumanities.org/event/civics-electoral-college.
Then, on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m., check out Get Thee to the Funnery Shakespeare summer camp in Craftsbury that took on the controversial Shakespeare play, “Merchant of Venice” and used it to confront prejudice and hate speech, deal with the pandemic lockdown, and examine the Black Lives Matter movement, the whole experience filmed on Zoom and iPhones.
Funnery founder Peter Gould, campers Gouri Bhuyan and Audrey Grant, and longtime Funnery participant Jonny Flood will host a roundtable discussion about the film on Zoom. Audience participation at this event is encouraged.
Register: vermonthumanities.org.
