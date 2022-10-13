Gregory Maguire will participate in First Wednesdays, a monthly Vermont Humanities Council speaker series at libraries and community centers across the state.
Coming Nov. 2, Maguire shot to fame with his Wizard of Oz remix “Wicked,” later adapted as a Tony-winning musical that is now the fifth longest-running show in Broadway history. In this moderated conversation, Maguire discusses his revisionist history of L. Frank Baum’s fantastic universe, including its ongoing relevance in a world where we too easily put people in boxes labeled wicked and good.
He will sign books after his talk, including the latest in his Oz series, “The Oracle of Maracoor.”
First Wednesdays includes in-person events in fall and spring with virtual events in the winter. Digital events will complement the in-person events.
All events are free.
Learn more at vermonthumanities.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.