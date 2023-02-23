The Vermont Historical Society’s winter speaker series brings together several experts to explore various facets of the state’s history.
The online series is free to the public. Here’s the schedule for this year’s series:
March 15: Bringing Geography Home: Genieve Lamson and the Vermont Commission on Country Life with Tom Anderson-Monterosso. On Jan. 16, 1923, geographer Lamson (1887–1966) of Randolph became the first woman to address an annual meeting of the Vermont Historical Society in its 85-year history.
Six years later, she took a leave from teaching at Vassar College to study population shifts, especially those of immigrant farm families, for the Vermont Commission of Country Life, best known today for its advocacy of eugenics.
Bucking the biases of her employers, Lamson’s results celebrated pluralism, told marginalized women’s stories — and were sidelined. Marking the 100th anniversary of Lamson’s address and Women’s History Month, this talk will bring to light Lamson’s long-overlooked work for the commission and place it in the context of her education, politics, and career as an academic with an abiding passion for her home state and all its people.
April 19: A New American Globe: James Wilson of Vermont with Amanda Kay Gustin.
In 1810, James Wilson, a farmer from Bradford, made something extraordinary: the first American-made globes for sale in history. With little formal schooling and no real scientific background, he had made an object of astonishing detail and incredible beauty.
His globes made their way into classrooms and homes across America for the next 50 years, a less expensive alternative to imported English globes and an education phenomenon.
Gustin is the director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society, where she works on statewide projects that examine and share Vermont’s history, including public programs, research projects, and exhibits, and supervises the work of the research library and museum collections.
Register for the event at form.jotform.com/223153874879167.
