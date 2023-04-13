UVM-sponsored Osher’s Lifelong Learning Institute brings Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s commissioner of health, to Stowe Cinema, 464 Mountain Road, on Wednesday, April 19, 1 p.m.
Levine’s talk is entitled “What is Public Health and What is its Traditional Focus and Priorities and Aspirations in Vermont?
He will also speak about the pandemic, which was really five discrete epidemics with unique features and responses.
Levine was appointed commissioner of health by Gov. Phil Scott in 2017. Prior to his appointment, he was a professor of medicine at the University of Vermont, and most recently the associate dean for Graduate Medical Education and the Designated Institutional Official at the College of Medicine and the UVM Medical Center. He also served as the vice chair for education in the Department of Medicine.
To attend this lecture, you need to pre-register online and pay the $8 fee by credit card. Simply go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or call the office at 802-656-5817.
