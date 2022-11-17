Stowe Mountain Rescue is co-hosting a free event, called the MTN 3 Project, with Sunrise Mountain Guides and MountainOps on Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m, at the Lodge at Spruce Peak at Stowe to help prepare people for their adventures in the backcountry this winter.
The event will feature clinics on basic skills and appropriate gear for the conditions that could be encountered. This is an opportunity to pick the experts’ brains before embarking into the backcountry or just a chance to stop by and say hello to three organizations who care deeply about safety.
