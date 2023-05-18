Trip to the Holy Land

A rabbi, priest and minister walk into a hotel ... in Israel ... aka the Holy Land.
Rabbi David Fainsilber, Father Rick Swanson, and Pastor Dan Haugh led 40 participants from their respective congregations of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church and Stowe Community Church around Israel in a once-in-a-lifetime tour that will not easily be forgotten.
The greater community is invited Wednesday, June 21, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 1189 Cape Cod Road, to see pictures and videos and hear moving stories from the trip.
So please come, on this longest day of the year, and hear uplifting light-filled stories.
