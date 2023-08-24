The first of the Lamoille County Osher fall series of lectures premieres Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m., Stowe Cinema, 464 Mountain Road.
The title of the first lecture is “The Arbornaut: A Life Exploring the Eighth Continent in the Treetops Above Us” with Dr. Meg Lowman, National Geographic explorer, and Director of the Tree Foundation. She will share her stories as the world’s first global arbornaut — treetop explorer — ranging from Ethiopia to Australia to the Amazon.
She designed a tool kit for a whole tree exploration and has climbed trees in over 40 countries. Her challenges as a woman in science, plus her discoveries in the eighth continent — her affectionate term for the tree canopy — will be the focus of this talk. She will sign her new book, “The Arbornaut,” after the talk.
To register, go to learn.uvm.edu/ollie/lamoille or call 802-656-5817.
