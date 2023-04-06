Join Joy Kitchell of Prevention Child Abuse Vermont for an interactive training on the basics of sexuality and trends relating to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual youth.
Participants will discuss the importance of nurturing the discovery and exploration of gender identity. After reviewing current statistics relating to child sexual abuse and the specifics of the impact on LGBTQIA youth, participants will then critically think about what is increasing the risk for this population. The session, while dissecting what it means to be inclusive, also discusses current methods of prevention that youth-serving organizations and all adults who care can take.
The free virtual class is on Wednesday, April 19, from 6-8 p.m., on Zoom.
Register at lamoillefamilycenter.org.
