Stowe Trails Partnership offers a group ride geared toward beginner and new mountain bikers looking for a fun, no drop, social pace ride where even some walking is completely, Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m., Stowe High School, Barrows Road.
The ride takes place on easy terrain. This is not an instructional ride; the focus will be on the fun and social aspects of riding together as a group.
On Sunday, July 18, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Cady Hill Forest parking lot, Stowe Trails Partnership holds an adaptive demo day and trail unveil. Join the group and Vermont Adaptive for the unveiling of Stowe's first naturally surfaced adaptive mountain bike trail and get the chance to demo an adaptive mountain bike.
Vermont Adaptive will be on-site with their adaptive demo bike fleet from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be a demo staging area and participants will be able to learn about the adaptive loop. The parking area will be closed to cars during the event, to provide a safe space for adaptive bike demos.
Donors are entered into a raffle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.