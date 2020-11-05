The Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District has formed a collaboration with the Addison County Solid Waste Management District to bring a webinar series to schools to celebrate America Recycles Day.

The event is a week-long, educational and interactive opportunity for students of all ages and is being hosted by ECO Americorps Members Lexi Chambers and Colin Clarq.

Daily live webinar sessions will occur Nov. 16-20, and cover topics such as “Recycling 101,” “Zero-Waste 101” and “Closing the Loop with Compost.”

For more information, or to register your class for the event, email Chambers at americorps@lrswmd.org.

