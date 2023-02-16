Healthy Lamoille Valley has invited three researchers to present at its upcoming Tobacco and Vape Prevention Task Force meeting Thursday, Feb. 23 on Zoom.
Dr. Andrea Villanti from Rutgers and University of Vermont, Dr. Suchitra Krishnan-Sarin and Tricia Dahl from Yale University will present their research on the state of youth vaping and nicotine use, share research on cessation interventions and prevention strategies, answer questions and join the group discussion.
To register for the event and to learn more about the researchers presenting, visit healthylamoillevalley.org.
