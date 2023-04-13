Every 68 seconds an individual is sexually assaulted in the United States, according to Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network.
Last year, 1,004 survivors of sexual assault reached out to the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence member organizations across the state. Countless other survivors were unable to reach out for support, resources and medical care.
To help to shatter the silence about sexual assault, the community will come together on Friday, April 21, at Morrisville’s Oxbow Park at 6 p.m. to create signs and prepare to march up the street to the Union Bank gazebo.
At the gazebo, there will be speakers and the opportunity to participate in the Clothesline Project, a visual representation of sexual assault in the community. Sexual assault survivors, and those affected by sexual assault, use words and artwork to decorate T-shirts that are hung on a clothesline. This project can be educational for those viewing it and healing for those who participate. Materials will be provided. If you would prefer to create your shirt in advance, feel free to bring it to hang with those created that night.
Take Back the Night is sponsored by the Lamoille County Child Advocacy Center Special Investigation Unit, Northern Vermont University – Johnson, AWARE and the Clarina Howard Nichols Center.
For more information, call 802-888-2584, ext. 103, or email info@clarina.org.
