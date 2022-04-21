Every 68 seconds an individual is sexually assaulted in the United States, according to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, or RAINN.
Last year, 1,232 survivors of sexual assault reached out to the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence member organizations across the state, but countless other survivors were unable to reach out for support, resources and medical care.
The Lamoille County community will come together Wednesday, April 27, to shatter the silence about sexual assault. Arrive at the Morrisville Oxbow Park at 6 p.m. to create signs and prepare to march up the street to the Union Bank gazebo.
At the gazebo, there will be speakers and the opportunity to participate in the Clothesline Project.
The Clothesline Project is a visual representation of sexual assault in our community. Sexual assault survivors, and those affected by sexual assault, use words and artwork to decorate T-shirts that are then hung on a clothesline.
Materials will be provided. If you would prefer to create your shirt in advance, feel free to bring it that evening.
Take Back the Night brings together survivors, supporters, activists and community leaders together in a call to end sexual assault.
This event is sponsored by the Lamoille County Child Advocacy Center Special Investigation Unit, Northern Vermont University – Johnson, AWARE and the Clarina Howard Nichols Center.
For more information, call 802-888-2584, ext. 103, or email info@clarina.org.
