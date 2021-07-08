Explore a beautiful and little-known corner of Stowe on a hike with several members of Stowe Land Trust, Saturday, July 17, 9-11 a.m.
The hike will take you to a cluster of three house-sized boulders along the boundary line between Crawford Forest and Mt. Mansfield State Forest. The off-trail hike is moderately strenuous so make sure you have proper equipment and bring food and water.
Register at stowelandtrust.org, where directions to the parking can be found.
