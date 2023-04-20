It’s time for Healthy Lamoille Valley’s bi-annual community and parent surveys. These surveys provide information about underage substance use issues in the community and what can be done to help.
Survey findings will be available on the Healthy Lamoille Valley website starting in May. Results can be used to understand issues around underage substance use and see what areas need work.
This year’s raffle prize is pizza and a movie from the local vendors of your choice, worth up to $120. Complete at least one of the surveys to be entered to win one of four prize packages. The drawing is on Monday, May 1.
The community and parent surveys can be found at bit.ly/3MJeoeV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.