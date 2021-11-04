Veterans Day
File photo

The Donald McMahon American Legion & Auxiliary in Stowe will hold a memorial service on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in front of the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street.

All members and the community are urged to attend to help pay homage to veterans and the military.

Light refreshments will be served by Stowe students.

For more information contact Nancy LaVanway at 253-4691.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.