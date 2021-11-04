The Donald McMahon American Legion & Auxiliary in Stowe will hold a memorial service on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in front of the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street.
All members and the community are urged to attend to help pay homage to veterans and the military.
Light refreshments will be served by Stowe students.
For more information contact Nancy LaVanway at 253-4691.
