“Darkness cannot drive our darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
— Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Join the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition as it honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a reception and concert program on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Stowe Village Inn on Mountain Road.
All proceeds support the Lamoille Community House 365 Campaign.
