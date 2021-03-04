The Stowe Free Library is hosting a group read of “The Love Proof” by Madeleine Henry, Friday, April 9, 6:30 p.m.
The event will be followed by an online book talk and Q&A session with the author.
The library has 10 copies of the book available to loan. Email Marena Youngs, program and systems librarian, at systems@stowelibrary.org to register for the event.
