Stowe Free Library is now closed to the public until further notice, to help ensure the health and safety of its staff, visitors and community.
All programs (for adults and children) are canceled until further notice.
The community room will not be available for meetings.
Staff will not be in the building. Direct any questions to info@stowelibrary.org.
The book returns will be locked. Hold onto your items until further notice.
We have setup automatic renewal of materials and patrons will not accrue overdue fines during the closure.